Speight Janet's family would like to thank every person who took time to send cards, words of condolences to
Ray and all his family, and kind donations received totalling £662.95 for Cancer Research. Special mention to Lesley Blessington for her fitting funeral service, Flower Shack for beautiful floral tributes, Ladies Night for their contribution, Sharlston Rugby Club, Nanny G's for excellent catering and finally Christine at Robert Burgess Funeral Directors for her help with all the arrangements. Thank you all.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019