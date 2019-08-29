Home

R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
Pontefract Crematorium
Janet Speight Notice
Speight Janet Of Sharlston aged 72 years passed away in hospital on Monday 19th August 2019.
The beloved wife of Ray, dearly loved mum of Julie and Paula, cherished grandma of Ross, Evie & Jack, Greg & Abbie and Ryley,
dear mother-in-law of Carl, and a very dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to so many.
Janet's funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please donations kindly received for Cancer Research, may be left in the donation box as you leave the crematorium.
All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors 01924-894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019
