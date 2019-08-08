Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Janet Skidmore Notice
Skidmore (nee Rodgers)
Janet (Jan) of Wakefield passed away peacefully in hospital on Saturday 3rd August aged 63 years. Devoted wife of David, cherished mum of Stuart, Gemma, Jennifer and Andrew and a much loved mother-in-law, nana, sister, auntie and friend to many. Janet will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Ward 44 at Pinderfields Hospital may be left in the donation box outside the crematorium exit doors.
All enquiries to R. J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019
