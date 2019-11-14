|
FROST JANET MARY On November 7th,
peacefully at home in Outwood
aged 72 years. Janet,
beloved wife of Martin
and dearly loved mum of
James, Alison & William.
Also a much loved
mother in law to Anna
and grandma to Elizabeth & Martha. Funeral service will take place at 12:30pm on
Wednesday 20th November at
Outwood Parish Church
followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
Target Ovarian Cancer,
Chemotherapy Day Unit at
Pinderfields Hospital (Gate 23) &
Outwood Church Funds for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019