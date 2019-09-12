|
Fell Janet
(nee Brook) On 3rd September 2019,
peacefully at home after a long illness, Janet aged 77 of Sandal
and formerly Wrenthorpe.
Adored wife of Paul, dearly loved
by daughter Anne-Marie and
partner Nic, son James and
wife Sarah, much loved Nana
of Erica, Bronte, Freddy, Leila
and Lottie and beloved sister
of Bill and partner Catherine.
Funeral ceremony to be held at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.00
on 17th September followed by reception at Sandal Rugby Club.
Burial after the ceremony attended by immediate family only.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Stroke Association for which a box will be available on the day.
For any further details please contact Howarths Funeral Service on 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 12, 2019