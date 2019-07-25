|
|
|
WALKER James Robert
(Jimmy) On 18th July 2019,
peacefully at home after an
illness bravely borne, aged 65.
Jimmy, much loved husband
of Elaine, loving father of Louise
and Kirstie, treasured grandad
of Lauren, Kane and Amy,
beloved brother of Rita, Derek , Susan, Jean, Alan and the late Paul,
a dear brother-in-law, uncle
and loyal friend to many.
Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal,
But love given by the
person no more,
leaves a memory no one can steal.
Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium today, Thursday 25th July 2019, at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Kirkwood Hospice and the Rosewood Centre, Dewsbury Hospital for which
a box will be provided.
Many thanks to all concerned
in the care of Jimmy.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019