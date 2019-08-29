|
|
|
Senior James Barry On 16th August 2019,
aged 77 years.
Peacefully at home after
a short illness.
Barry,
much loved husband of Maureen
and a loving dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 4th September
at Wakefield Crematorium
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Barry's memory
for the benefit of
Levi Star Children's Brain
Cancer Trust and
National Children's Death Society
may be made on leaving
the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019