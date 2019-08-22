|
JENNINGS James Passed away on 13th August
aged 87 years at Inwood Care Home, Horbury, formerly of Durkar and Wombwell, Barnsley.
Husband of the late Sylvia much loved dad of Kim, son in law of Ian, grandad of Danielle & great grandad of Charlie.
Funeral to take place
Monday 2nd September at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be provided for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service. Tel 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019