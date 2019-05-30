|
|
|
Walker Jack Passed away peacefully in hospital on 19th May, 2019, aged 89.
Beloved husband of the late June, much loved father of Catherine, father in law of Paul and much loved grandad of Chloe. Also a beloved brother of the late Margaret.
The funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 3rd June at 2.20 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Cancer Research UK for which purpose a box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
Read More