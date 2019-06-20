Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
HOBSON Jack June 4th peacefully at
Elm Lodge Residential Home after a long illness and formerly of Horbury, aged 87 years, the dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Beryl, much loved dad of Gary and Julie and a loving grandad, great grandad, father in law and brother. The funeral service for Jack will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday July 5th at 1.00.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu will be given to a dementia charity for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 20, 2019
