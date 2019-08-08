|
|
|
HALL Ivy John, Susan and Bobby would
like to convey their most sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and
donations for the benefit of the Little Sisters of the Poor received following the sad loss of Ivy.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Gate 43, Pinderfields Hospital for their care and to
Rev Anthea Shackleton for her comforting words at the funeral.
Grateful thanks also to
The Shoulder of Mutton, Gawthorpe for a brilliant
funeral tea and special
thanks to Judith Brooke of
George Brooke Ltd for her kindness and the wonderfully, efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019