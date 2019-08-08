Resources More Obituaries for Ivy Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ivy Hall

Notice HALL Ivy John, Susan and Bobby would

like to convey their most sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,

cards of condolence and

donations for the benefit of the Little Sisters of the Poor received following the sad loss of Ivy.

Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Gate 43, Pinderfields Hospital for their care and to

Rev Anthea Shackleton for her comforting words at the funeral.

Grateful thanks also to

The Shoulder of Mutton, Gawthorpe for a brilliant

funeral tea and special

thanks to Judith Brooke of

Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019