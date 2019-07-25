Home

Ivy Hall Notice
Hall nee Timms
Ivy On 19th July 2019, peacefully in hospital, of Gawthorpe,
aged 92 years, Ivy,
beloved wife of the late Stanley,
much loved mum of John,
Susan and Robert, a very dear
mother-in-law and grandma.

Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 5th August 2019
at 11.40am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Little Sisters of the Poor.

Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019
