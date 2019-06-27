Home

Iris Hirst

IRIS LOUISA HIRST
(née Hall) Passed away 24th June 2004,
aged 66 years.
Fondest memories of a dear wife,
loving mum and caring grandma.
I often sit and think of the years that have passed by,
And of the happiness and joy that was shared by you and I,
Although it brings me comfort,
to walk down memory lane,
I know without you,
life can never be the same.
Fifteen long, lonely years
without you, thinking of you
on this day and every day.
Your everloving Husband Trevor.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
