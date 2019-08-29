Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Pugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Pugh

Notice Condolences

Irene Pugh Notice
PUGH Irene August 18th peacefully in hospital and of Netherton, aged 93 years, the beloved wife of the late Kenneth and a much loved mum of John and daughter in law Lynda. The funeral service for Irene will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 9th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu will be given to Anette Fox Leukemia Fund for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.