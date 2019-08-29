|
PUGH Irene August 18th peacefully in hospital and of Netherton, aged 93 years, the beloved wife of the late Kenneth and a much loved mum of John and daughter in law Lynda. The funeral service for Irene will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 9th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu will be given to Anette Fox Leukemia Fund for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019