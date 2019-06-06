|
|
|
BARTHOLOMEW Ian On 27th May 2019, Ian
aged 71 years.
A loving husband of Helen, father to Robert and Richard, father in law to Debbie and Joanna, grandfather to Jayden, Jordan, Liam and Camren.
Service at Christ Church,
South Ossett on Friday 21st June at 12.30p.m. followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations will be much appreciated, any donations received will be divided between The Royal British Legion or Christ Church South Ossett,
a collection box will be available
on the day.
All enquiries to
GM Binks Funeral Directors
tel. 01924 272601.
Will all friends please meet at the church and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
