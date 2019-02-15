Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
GAMBLE Herbert "Bert" January 31st 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Mary, a loving dad of Anthony, David and Susan,
also a loving father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take
place on Friday February 22nd at
Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, for which a box
will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
