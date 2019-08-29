Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Harry Wheeler

Notice

Harry Wheeler Notice
WHEELER Harry Parker Barbara and family wish to thank sincerely all relatives and friends
for their kindness, sympathy and generous donations received
during their sad loss.
Special thanks to Dr Mistry and
staff of Church Street Surgery, Ossett and the staff of Ward 45b Pinderfields Hospital, especially Martin the ward manager for all their kind care and attentions.
Very special thanks and much appreciation to friends Gary and Dennis and also to the carers of 'Complete Care' who gave loving kindness and comfort to Harry and family. Grateful thanks to Charles Vickers for his personal eulogy and to Louise, Beryl and all staff at Harpin's Funeral Service for their help and support.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019
