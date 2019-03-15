|
|
|
POOLE GWEN Gwendoline (Gwen) Poole,
faithful and loving wife of the late Don Poole, passed away peacefully at the Glynn Residential Home on
11 March 2019, aged 99.
A celebration of Gwen's life will take place at Horbury Methodist Church on Saturday 23 March 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations to the Methodist Church World Mission Fund, for which a box will be provided. Gwen will be
fondly remembered and sadly missed by family and friends.
Heartfelt thanks to the
Glynn Residential Home for their outstanding care and support.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More