Henson Greta 16.09.1928 - 27.01.2019
Greta was a well-known local figure who lived, worked and worshipped in Horbury for most of her 90 years.
As a teacher and long standing Deputy Head Teacher at Horbury Infants School, Northfield Lane, she touched the lives of hundreds of local children over some 35 years. She continued to go into school regularly for many years after her retirement to support children with their reading development, and provided similar support for young pupils at Dimplewell Infants School. Greta's love of the natural world and her great plant lore were a feature of her teaching and classroom displays.
Her skills as a pianist were greatly appreciated in assemblies, school concerts, and in St Mary's Church, and she sang with the Horbury Singers.
Greta's Memorial Service will be at St Mary's Church, Horbury
Junction at 3:15pm on
Thursday 28th February.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
