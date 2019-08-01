|
|
|
HOWELL Graham John Passed away peacefully at home
on 17th July aged 70 years.
Dearly loved dad of Richard,
Daniel and Stacey, dear grandad
of Grace and Charlotte and
loving partner of Joy.
The funeral service will be held at Crofton Parish Church on
Tuesday 6th August at 10.45am followed by burial in Crofton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 21 at Pinderfields Hospital
for which purpose a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 1, 2019