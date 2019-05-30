|
|
|
EVERETT Gordon On 21st May 2019, in hospital, of Mirfield and formerly of Wakefield, aged 82 years, Gordon,
devoted husband of the late Norma, much loved dad of Julie and Anthony, dear father in law of Mick and Cathy, loving grandad of Darren, Daniel, Samuel, Molly, Maisie and Evie,
proud great-grandad of Sophie, Olivia, Hollie and James.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 1.40pm. Friends and family please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Gordon may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Take Heart Appeal at LGI.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
Read More