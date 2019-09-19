|
|
|
CHAPPLE Gilbert Aged 79 of Crigglestone,
passed away peacefully at
home on 11th September 2019.
Beloved husband of the late
Valerie Chapple (nee Warke), much
loved father of Mark and Gaynor,
doting grandfather of Stephen,
Heather, Daniel and Jason and
loving great grandfather of Grace.
Gilbert was a true Yorkshireman,
an astute businessman and,
above all, a family man.
Funeral service followed by burial
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu may be given at the service
for Wakefield Hospice.
Friends and family please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019