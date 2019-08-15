|
|
|
Orange Gerry On 4th August 2019 peacefully at Dewsbury District Hospital after a short illness, Gerry aged 87 years of Stanley Wakefield.
A loving husband of Joyce,
a dearly loved father of David, Michael, Wendy, Jayne and Gary,
a dear father in law, a much loved grandad and great grandad and
a beloved brother of the late Brian. He was a good friend to many.
Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August at 1.00p.m. Family flowers only
but donations would be much appreciated to either
Cancer Research UK or
The British Heart Foundation,
a collection box will be
provided on the day.
All enquiries to
Horbury Road Funeralcare Wakefield tel. 01924 376690.
Will all friends please meet
at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019