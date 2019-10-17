|
|
|
MATTOCK Gerald October 13th, peacefully in hospital
and of Outwood, aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of Helen,
loving dad of Richard, Stuart and
daughters in law Jane and Cherie
and a much loved grandad
of Anna, Alex and Abbie.
The funeral service for Gerald
will take place at Wakefield
Crematorium on Thursday,
November 7th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be given
to the British Heart Foundation
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please
contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel: 01924 828238.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 17, 2019