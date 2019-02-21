Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Helme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Helme

Notice Condolences

Gerald Helme Notice
HELME Gerald Died peacefully on 9th February 2019, aged 71 years, at the
Prince of Wales Hospice
following a long illness.
Beloved husband of Joan,
loving father of Ruth, Sarah and Catherine, dear grandfather of
Imanol and Olivia.
Former teacher at Campsmount School and Deputy Head Teacher at Don Valley High School, Doncaster. Funeral service will take place on
7th March at 1:30 p.m. at
St. Mary's Church, Badsworth
followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, to
the British Lung Foundation and
the Prince of Wales Hospice.
Further enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service:
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.