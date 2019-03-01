Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
George Stanley Notice
FURNESS GEORGE STANLEY
(STAN) February 22nd peacefully in
hospital and of Outwood,
aged 85 years.
The greatly loved husband of Audrey, loving dad of Kay,
Raymond, Lyn, Julie and Kim
and a much loved grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service for
Stan will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday March 13th at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to
Cancer Research, for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
