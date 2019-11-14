|
|
|
Sharp George Of Crofton passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday 10th November 2019
aged 82 years.
A much loved husband of the late Betty Sharp, loving dad of Pauline, Carol and June, and a cherished grandad and great grandad.
George will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd November at 2.00pm at Crofton Parish Church followed by interment at Crofton churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Dementia UK may be
left in the donation box at
the back of church.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Manorfields Funeral Home, Crofton, 01924 860097
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019