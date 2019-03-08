|
|
|
PYE George Henry On February 19th,
peacefully in hospital and of Ossett, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan Mary, loving father of
Richard, Michael and Andrew.
Also a dear father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 18th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society,
for which purpose a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
