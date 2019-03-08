Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Pye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Pye

Notice Condolences

George Pye Notice
PYE George Henry On February 19th,
peacefully in hospital and of Ossett, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan Mary, loving father of
Richard, Michael and Andrew.
Also a dear father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 18th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society,
for which purpose a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.