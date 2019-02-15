Home

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00
Wakefield Crematorium
LAWTON George Of Alverthorpe, sadly passed away in Pinderfields on 6th February aged 73 years. Devoted and loving husband of Christine and dearly loved dad of Andrea, also a much loved brother and uncle.
He will be greatly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Monday 25th February. Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium at 10.00am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service, tel. 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
