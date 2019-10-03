|
EMMITT George September 14th suddenly while on holiday and of Wrenthorpe, aged
69 years, the much loved and loving husband of Maureen and a
very dear brother and uncle.
The funeral service for
George will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday October 8th at 10.00.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be given to
The British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019