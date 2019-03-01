Home

Coughlan George The family of the late George Coughlan would like to thank all family and friends who attended George's funeral. A special thank you to all staff at Trinity Medical Centre for their care, Revd. June Crossland for a beautiful funeral service, Normington & Sons, Ryhill,for their excellent funeral arrangements, and to all family and friends for their love and support and donations in lieu of flowers,
£300 collected for Barnardo's.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
