Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for George Coughlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Coughlan

Notice Condolences

George Coughlan Notice
Coughlan George Passed away peacefully
at home on 6th February 2019, aged 89 years.
Adored husband of the late Jean, beloved dad and father-in-law of Cheryl and Steven, loving grandad of Alexa and much-loved
great grandad.
George's funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium at 10am on Thursday 21st February. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barnardo's, for which
a box will be provided.
For other enquiries please
contact Normington & Sons.
Tel: 01226 700760.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.