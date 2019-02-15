|
|
|
Coughlan George Passed away peacefully
at home on 6th February 2019, aged 89 years.
Adored husband of the late Jean, beloved dad and father-in-law of Cheryl and Steven, loving grandad of Alexa and much-loved
great grandad.
George's funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium at 10am on Thursday 21st February. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barnardo's, for which
a box will be provided.
For other enquiries please
contact Normington & Sons.
Tel: 01226 700760.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
