Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Resources
More Obituaries for George Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Burton

Notice Condolences

George Burton Notice
Burton George Of Normanton
passed away peacefully in the
Prince of Wales Hospice on Thursday 31st October 2019,
aged 79 years.
George was a much loved brother, partner, step dad, uncle, great uncle and friend to so many, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Prince of Wales Hospice may be left in the donation box outside the crematorium exit doors. All enquiries to R.J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -