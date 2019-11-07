|
Burton George Of Normanton
passed away peacefully in the
Prince of Wales Hospice on Thursday 31st October 2019,
aged 79 years.
George was a much loved brother, partner, step dad, uncle, great uncle and friend to so many, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Prince of Wales Hospice may be left in the donation box outside the crematorium exit doors. All enquiries to R.J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 7, 2019