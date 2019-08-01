Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30
Wakefield Crematorium
George Aubrey Notice
AUBREY George July 21st, suddenly at home
in Durkar, aged 83 years.
The much loved husband of the
late Hazel, beloved dad of Amanda and a very dear brother in law of Bryn and Kathy.
The funeral service for George
will take place at Wakefield
Crematorium on Wednesday
August 7th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be given
to Wakefield Hospice for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 1, 2019
