REDFEARN Geoffrey Betty, Martyn and Helen wish to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, many kind cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Geoffrey during this sad time.
Special thanks to the doctors from Lupset Health Centre and the staff from Snapethorpe Hall Care Home for all their loving care,
Lesley Blessington for her personal eulogy and to Harpin's Funeral Service for their professional arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019