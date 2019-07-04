Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Redfearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Redfearn

Notice

Geoffrey Redfearn Notice
REDFEARN Geoffrey Betty, Martyn and Helen wish to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, many kind cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Geoffrey during this sad time.
Special thanks to the doctors from Lupset Health Centre and the staff from Snapethorpe Hall Care Home for all their loving care,
Lesley Blessington for her personal eulogy and to Harpin's Funeral Service for their professional arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.