REDFEARN GEOFFREY In loving memory of
Geoffrey Redfearn,
who passed away peacefully at
Snapethorpe Hall Care Home
on 13th June 2019.
Husband of Betty and dad
of Martyn and Helen.
Geoffrey's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 10am.
No flowers by request please, any donations in lieu will be given to Dementia UK and the British Heart Foundation, for which a box will be provided. Attendees are invited to wear a touch of yellow as a nod to Geoffrey's favourite colour.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 20, 2019
