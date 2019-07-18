Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:45
St Austin's Catholic Church
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Morley

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Morley Notice
MORLEY Geoffrey
(Geoff) Retired miner, Lofthouse -
Prince of Wales Colliery.
Geoff passed in peace on Sunday July 7th 2019, at the age of 82.
A loving husband to Pauline,
father to Caroline and Peter and
stepfather to the Kelly clan.
Geoff was a cherished grandfather and great grandfather and will be forever missed by his family and
friends. Geoff's funeral service will be held at St Austin's Catholic
Church on Wednesday 31st July at 10.45am, followed by committal
at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only
please, any donations in lieu will be given to Wakefield Hospice,
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.