|
|
|
MORLEY Geoffrey
(Geoff) Retired miner, Lofthouse -
Prince of Wales Colliery.
Geoff passed in peace on Sunday July 7th 2019, at the age of 82.
A loving husband to Pauline,
father to Caroline and Peter and
stepfather to the Kelly clan.
Geoff was a cherished grandfather and great grandfather and will be forever missed by his family and
friends. Geoff's funeral service will be held at St Austin's Catholic
Church on Wednesday 31st July at 10.45am, followed by committal
at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only
please, any donations in lieu will be given to Wakefield Hospice,
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019