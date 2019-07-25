|
Chapman Geoff Of Streethouse and previously
of Sharlston (former NUM representative at Sharlston Colliery) died unexpectedly in hospital on Tuesday 16th July aged 75 years.
The beloved husband of Doreen,
devoted and loving dad of Diane
with Rod and Steve with Coleen,
a cherished grandad and
great grandad and a very dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to so many people.
Geoff will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Luke's Church Sharlston on
Friday 2nd August at 12.00 followed by burial in Sharlston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The Prince of Wales Hospice
may be left in the donation box situated at the back of Church.
All enquiries please to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017
Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019