LUCAS Freda Grace Former teacher at Southdale Secondary School and Ossett Comprehensive. Member of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields hospital on
5th February, aged 88 years.
Loving sister-and-mother rolled into one to Kathryn, sister to Derrick, auntie to Richard, Daniel, Jessica, Joey and Bobby and loved friend of Peter and Lisa.
Freda's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to Martin House Children's Hospice for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
