HEPTINSTALL Fred
(Retired Bus Driver) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 21st June aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Chris, wonderful Dad of June, Maggie and Vonny, also a dear Grandad and Great-Grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to the MacMillan Nurses, British Heart Foundation and Jon Froggett Badminton Fund for which purpose a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019