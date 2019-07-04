Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Heptinstall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Heptinstall

Notice Condolences

Fred Heptinstall Notice
HEPTINSTALL Fred
(Retired Bus Driver) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 21st June aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Chris, wonderful Dad of June, Maggie and Vonny, also a dear Grandad and Great-Grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to the MacMillan Nurses, British Heart Foundation and Jon Froggett Badminton Fund for which purpose a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.