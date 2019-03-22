|
Maltby Frank of Walton aged 89 years passed away unexpectedly in hospital on Wednesday 13th March 2019.
The beloved husband of Joan,
much loved dad, step-dad,
grandad, and a very dear brother, uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation for Frank will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium today Friday 22nd March at 9.20am.
Family flowers only please
donations in lieu for the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
may be left in the donation box placed at the crematorium. The family would like you to join
them for refreshments back at
Walton Sports and Social Club .
All enquiries please to R. J. Burgess Manorfields Funeral Home Crofton 01924 860097.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 22, 2019
