Lund Frank Passed away peacefully
on 2nd June 2019,
aged 90 years in Knaresborough, but previously
of Wakefield and Rotherham.
Dearly loved husband of Thelma, father of the late Allison and grandfather of Danielle.
Service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
17th June at 1:40pm and afterwards at The Castle,
Sandal, Wakefield.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to MENCAP.
Enquiries to Co-Operative Funeral Directors 01423 889449
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
