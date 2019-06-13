Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Lund

Notice Condolences

Frank Lund Notice
Lund Frank Passed away peacefully
on 2nd June 2019,
aged 90 years in Knaresborough, but previously
of Wakefield and Rotherham.
Dearly loved husband of Thelma, father of the late Allison and grandfather of Danielle.
Service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
17th June at 1:40pm and afterwards at The Castle,
Sandal, Wakefield.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to MENCAP.
Enquiries to Co-Operative Funeral Directors 01423 889449
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.