Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Estall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Estall

Notice Condolences

Frank Estall Notice
ESTALL Frank June 17th peacefully in hospital and of Ossett, aged 90 years, the
beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of the late Tony
and Gillian, much loved grandad of Stephanie and Victoria and a
very dear great grandad.
The funeral service for Frank
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th July at 1.00.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be given to
Cancer Research for which a box will be provided. For any other
enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices