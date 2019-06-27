|
|
|
ESTALL Frank June 17th peacefully in hospital and of Ossett, aged 90 years, the
beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of the late Tony
and Gillian, much loved grandad of Stephanie and Victoria and a
very dear great grandad.
The funeral service for Frank
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th July at 1.00.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be given to
Cancer Research for which a box will be provided. For any other
enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
