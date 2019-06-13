Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:30
Sandal Methodist Church
KAY Frances Elizabeth June 2nd in hospital after a long illness bravely borne.
Frances, beloved wife of Gordon, mother of Jackie and Ginny, much loved sister of June and the late Margaret. Loving grandma of Hannah, Leah and Miriam, a well loved aunt and friend.
Following a private funeral service at Wakefield Crematorium, a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Sandal Methodist Church (WF1 5NU) at 12.30 on Tuesday June 25th.
In lieu of flowers there will be a retiring collection in aid of
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and
the Salvation Army.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
