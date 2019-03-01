|
Bramley Florence
(née Huffinley)
formerly Gledhill Suddenly at home on
Monday 18th February 2019,
aged 85 years.
Much loved mother to
Martin and Diane.
Devoted gran to David, Lesley, Robert and Hayley and great gran
to Joe, Ruby, Zara, Isaac, Bethany and Annabelle.
Sadly missed sister of Irene,
Shirley, Graham and Barry.
Funeral service on Friday 5th April 2019 at Wakefield Crematorium at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to RSPB. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at Sandal Rugby Club. For enquiries please contact TF Morritt Funeral Services on 01977553868
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
