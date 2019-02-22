Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:15
St Helen's Church
Sandal
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erwin Bottomley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erwin Bottomley

Notice Condolences

Erwin Bottomley Notice
BOTTOMLEY M.B.E. Erwin On February 10th, peacefully
aged 83 years, Erwin (Bill)
formerly of Sandal, Wakefield. Dearly loved dad of Susan, Lesley, Chris and Samantha, dear
brother of Val and the late Maureen and a much loved granddad.
Funeral service will take place 12.15pm Friday March 8th at
St Helen's Church, Sandal, followed
by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for
The Alzheimer's Society, for which
a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.