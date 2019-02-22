|
BOTTOMLEY M.B.E. Erwin On February 10th, peacefully
aged 83 years, Erwin (Bill)
formerly of Sandal, Wakefield. Dearly loved dad of Susan, Lesley, Chris and Samantha, dear
brother of Val and the late Maureen and a much loved granddad.
Funeral service will take place 12.15pm Friday March 8th at
St Helen's Church, Sandal, followed
by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for
The Alzheimer's Society, for which
a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
