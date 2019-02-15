|
|
|
HOBBS Eric Peacefully on
Monday 4th February 2019,
aged 91 years, of Sharlston.
Cherished and much loved
husband of Doreen, dearly loved
dad of Michael, Jeremy and
the late Jackie, father in law of
Lynn, Carol and Don and
treasured grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral Service to take place
on Friday 22nd February at
Pontefract Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations will be
gratefully received for the
British Heart Foundation.
Everyone welcome to join the
family for refreshments after the
service at the Villa Club, Sharlston.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More