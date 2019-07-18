|
|
|
HOYLE (nee Taylor)
Emily Of Ryhill, aged 93 years,
died peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 10th July 2019.
The beloved wife of the late Eric Hoyle and Robert (Bob) Dawson, devoted and loving mum of John, Graham and the late Linda, a dear mother-in-law, a cherished nan, great nan, great great nan and
a very dear sister, sister-in-law,
aunt and friend.
The funeral service and
cremation for Emily will be held
at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 12.20pm.
No flowers by request, donations
in lieu for the Patients Trust Fund Gate A2 Pinderfields Hospital may
be left in the donation box situated outside the crematorium exit doors.
All enquiries to R J Burgess, Manorfields Funeral Home,
Crofton 01924 860097.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019