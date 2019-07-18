Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Hoyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Hoyle

Notice Condolences

Emily Hoyle Notice
HOYLE (nee Taylor)
Emily Of Ryhill, aged 93 years,
died peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 10th July 2019.
The beloved wife of the late Eric Hoyle and Robert (Bob) Dawson, devoted and loving mum of John, Graham and the late Linda, a dear mother-in-law, a cherished nan, great nan, great great nan and
a very dear sister, sister-in-law,
aunt and friend.
The funeral service and
cremation for Emily will be held
at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 12.20pm.
No flowers by request, donations
in lieu for the Patients Trust Fund Gate A2 Pinderfields Hospital may
be left in the donation box situated outside the crematorium exit doors.
All enquiries to R J Burgess, Manorfields Funeral Home,
Crofton 01924 860097.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.