SHAW (nee Crossley)
Elsie On August 16th, peacefully in her sleep after a short illness,
aged 97 years and formerly of
Lime Pit Lane, Stanley. Elsie,
beloved mother of Allan & David
and a much loved mother in law, grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service will take place 1:15pm, Thursday 5th September at Lee Mount Methodist Church, Stanley, followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Yorkshire Cancer Research, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019