Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Shaw

Notice Condolences

Elsie Shaw Notice
SHAW (nee Crossley)
Elsie On August 16th, peacefully in her sleep after a short illness,
aged 97 years and formerly of
Lime Pit Lane, Stanley. Elsie,
beloved mother of Allan & David
and a much loved mother in law, grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service will take place 1:15pm, Thursday 5th September at Lee Mount Methodist Church, Stanley, followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Yorkshire Cancer Research, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.